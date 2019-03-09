Princess Madeleine marks daughter Princess Adrienne's first birthday with sweet picture Such a special day

Happy first birthday to Princess Adrienne of Sweden! The tiny royal celebrated a whole year of life on Saturday, with her mother Princess Madeleine of Sweden sharing a super cute photograph to mark the occasion. The mother-of-three uploaded the picture to Instagram, along with the caption: "One year ago today, you entered this world. Since day 1, you have been the sweetest and happiest baby! Happy birthday, Adrienne - we [love heart emoji] you!" The photo showed Adrienne wearing a pretty lilac dress and a pink bow in her hair, while showing off her gummy smile.

Royals fans loved the photo, with many leaving their best wishes and congratulations on the milestone. One wrote: "Happy first birthday little Princess. You look really like your grandma @queen_silvia_of_sweden. All the best for you and a lot of gifts and cake." Another added: "So sweet and beautiful she is, lovely little Princess Adrienne! Happy first birthday." And a third said: "Beautiful princess like her mother, grandmother and aunt."

Princess Madeleine and her husband Chris O'Neill welcomed their third child on 9 March 2019. They are also parents to five-year-old Princess Leonore and three-year-old Prince Nicolas. Madeleine, 36, often shares updates on her family life through her Instagram feed. Adrienne's sister, Leonore, celebrated her own birthday in February, when her mother shared another cute snap of her child to celebrate. That's one proud royal mummy!

