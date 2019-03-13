The one thing Kate Middleton loves to tease Prince William about – and it's hilarious! BBC Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo dished the details

They're known for their playful relationship and will often tease each other in public, especially during sporty engagements. But it seems the Duchess of Cambridge also likes to poke fun at her husband for another reason – his hair! Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the Prince's Trust Awards on Wednesday, BBC Radio 1 star Clara Amfo opened up about her meeting with William and Kate last year.

"Kate had no qualms making fun of William's hair situation," Clara revealed. "And he took that. There was a lot of banter around that, it was very funny!" The presenter added: "Prince William is the most fun royal that I've met. He's got a lot of banter actually. He's a very funny guy. And the banter between him and Kate – his and Kate's energy is really funny. They vibe off each other very well. They were like a really loving, comedy act."

Clara Amfo talks Prince William and Kate's banter:

Clara was invited to meet the royals at their home in London, Kensington Palace, for a BBC Radio 1 Teen Heroes event. "Kensington Palace is a palace, it's not even a house," Clara enthused. "It takes your breath away when you go in. They gave us lovely snacks, the snacks were fantastic, we were treated very, very well. There were beautiful pictures up of all the kids, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry. It was just a really beautiful family home." And were there any toys littered around the place? "None of that," said Clara. "It is a very well-kept home!"

Clara revealed that Kate likes to tease William about his hair

On Wednesday, the radio presenter mingled with the likes of Nicola Adams, Luke Evans, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael McIntyre, Kate Garraway and other stars who were showing their support for the Prince's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards. Prince Charles, who founded the trust, was in attendance.

During the event, the future King came face-to-face with Danny Dyer, who joked: "I'm in Eastenders and I just want to let you know I'm related to you." The actor famously discovered his royal ancestry on the BBC show Who Do You Think You Are? and went on to present the two-part programme Danny Dyer's Right Royal Family at the start of the year. "I think I freaked him out a little bit," Danny said afterwards. "He had a good laugh though."

Clara met Prince William and Kate last year at Kensington Palace

Speaking to HELLO! Clara also said of meeting the royals: "It's always a little bit nerve-wracking, but I think the great thing about them is that once you start talking to them, you quickly realise that they're just like you and me. I mean obviously, you know, bigger houses and relatives on currency, but they're just really cool people, and they're really passionate, especially about people in the UK."

The DJ continued: "It's an honour to be here. It's special because in my line of work, I'm used to meeting high-profile people whether they're singers, actors, dancers, sports stars but this is extra special because a lot of the people who are getting their nods today aren't recognisable. They are every day people who don't usually get a chance to have praise lavished on them. They're people who have turned their lives around, who have needed a fresh start, who have needed a second chance and we don't celebrate that enough in the UK, I think."

