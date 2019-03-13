Robbie Williams' children look so grown up during family outing Teddy and Charlie went on a day out with mum Ayda Field

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are the proud parents to three children, and their oldest two are growing up so quickly! This week, Ayda took Teddy, six, and four-year-old Charlie to the Antelope Canyon, and it looked like they had a lot of fun! In photos posted on the Loose Women panellist's Instagram account, the trio posed for the camera in front of the impressive landmark, with Ayda writing in the caption: "S'lots of fun!" Fans were impressed by the photos, with one writing: "Happy family snapshots! We visited the canyon today," while another said: "Great photos!" A third remarked: "Mini Robbie and Ayda."

Robbie Williams' children enjoyed a trip out to the Antelope Canyon

The celebrity couple are also parents to baby daughter Coco, and Ayda previously revealed that their family life was "happy chaos" during an interview with HELLO!. She said: "It's always busy in the Williams household. There are lots of fun projects happening, but I don't want to give anything away yet.Rob and I would be bored if we weren't doing anything. We always convince ourselves we're going to take a year off, but then we get excited about new projects. And our kids love the experience. We're like a happy caravan. We explore the world and go on new adventures."

Ayda took her children on an exciting trip out

While Robbie and Ayda are protective of their children's privacy – choosing to cover their faces in any photos they post online – their eldest daughter Teddy made her public debut at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in October. The little girl was one of the adorable bridesmaids, and showed that she was a natural in the spotlight – waving to the crowds as she arrived at St George's Chapel. The little girl has also been seen singing and dancing, and even rapping, over recent weeks, in videos shared on her parents' social media accounts.

Robbie previously opened up about Teddy's star qualities during an interview with the Daily Star on Sunday's TV Life magazine, saying: "Teddy, our daughter, we're trying to keep her away from show business, but I think it's a useless thing we're trying to do. She actually cries when I go on stage because she can't. She's already destined for a life in show business. But we shall see, who knows?"

