Prince William and Kate Middleton hold hands as they board helicopter for Blackpool So sweet!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a particularly sweet moment as they were spotted heading to their private chopper in London. Walking hand-in-hand and contentedly chatting, William and Kate were seen leaving their home in Kensington Palace and boarding a helicopter bound for their away day in Blackpool. Footage was posted by pilates instructor Juliana Campos on her Instagram Stories.

The Cambridges, who are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary next month, carried out a day of engagements in the seaside resort of Blackpool on Wednesday. The couple arrived shortly before lunch, kicking off their trip at Blackpool Tower. Despite the damp weather, William and Kate didn't let the rain get them down as they greeted well-wishers and visited the iconic landmark.

William and Kate arrived in Blackpool via helicopter

The royals had asked especially to see the ballroom, where Strictly is filmed once a year, and as they looked out over a balcony, they watched couples dance a waltz to I Shall See You Later, played on the Wurlitzer by Chris Hopkins. Then it was down to business as the Duke and Duchess took part in a roundtable discussion about the town's recent history, the challenges, and the investment and regeneration efforts that are currently underway.

The couple started their visit at Blackpool Tower

William and Kate then headed to Comedy Carpet on the promenade where they were able to chat to dozens of well-wishers, followed by a visit to Blackpool Central Library. The royals split as they joined two separate discussions on issues that are particularly relevant to them. Kate, whose work focuses on early childhood, joined people involved in Blackpool's 'A Better Start' programme. She spoke to health visitors, practitioners from the Family Nurse Partnership, and parents. William, meanwhile, met people affected by problems around mental health, including issues such as homelessness and addiction.

During their away day, the Cambridges also visited Revoe Park, a recently revamped community garden and park that has been transformed thanks to involvement from 'A Better Start'. The park had previously been a known location for drug use, but is now open to the community to take part in activities such as gardening.

