The heartfelt way Meghan Markle paid tribute to the victims of Christchurch The royal paid her respects alongside her husband Prince Harry...

On Tuesday afternoon the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex arrived at New Zealand House in London to sign a book of condolence for the victims of the Christchurch terror attack. The pregnant royal, who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry, paid tribute in a very special way - by wearing the earrings she was kindly gifted to her in New Zealand by the country's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The £170 earrings, designed by Boh Runga, have a 'feather kiss' crossed feather design featuring the native Miromiro feather. According to the Boh Runga website: "In Māori mythology the Miromiro feather was a magic token of devotion that would bring loved ones back to you."

Discologo earrings, Boh Runga

It's believed Meghan and Jacinda forged a friendship when they met during the royal tour, and according to royal expert Omid Scobie, Meghan welcomed Jacinda into her home at Kensington Palace earlier this year and "was pleased to have the chance to thank the PM for the wonderful hospitality [she and Harry] received from the people of New Zealand last year".

Scobie added that Meghan really "enjoyed chatting with Jacinda on the tour" and that the feeling was mutual, continuing, "[Jacinda] came away from her time with Harry and Meghan impressed."

Jacinda Ardern and the Duchess of Sussex during the royal tour of New Zealand in October 2018

According to Emily Nash, HELLO!'s Royal Editor, Harry and Meghan "were greeted with a Honghi by High Commissioner Sir Jerry Mateparae and Deputy High Commissioner David Evans."

She noted: "Harry and Meghan were asked to represent the royal family because they are the most recent royal visitors to New Zealand."

The unannounced visit saw the royal couple place bouquets of flowers outside the building in central London, adding to the pile of floral tributes which has grown since 50 people were killed after a lone gunman opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch during last week's Friday prayers.

The Duke and Duchess are among the first to sign the book of condolence, which opened to the public on Tuesday.

They will also meet members of staff at the High Commission to discuss their response to the atrocity.