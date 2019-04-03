VIDEO: Prince Harry learning ballet is the sweetest thing you'll see all day This is too cute

During a visit to Ealing YMCA on Wednesday, Prince Harry delighted a group of young ballet dancers by spontaneously joining in with a lesson. The Prince watched as the adorable class performed two little dances for him. He then asked five-year-old Emanuel Lester what his favourite part of the class was - who replied: "The ballet challenge". Intrigued, Harry asked about the challenge and teacher Jade Groves explained that it was when the children practiced their balance by standing on one leg with a plastic disc on their head. "Do you guys want to show him?" she asked the children, and they all stood up, Harry rose to the challenge by standing on one leg and putting his arms out. "You wobbled," one pupil teased.

