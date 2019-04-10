Prince Harry announces SURPRISING partnership with Oprah Winfrey - here's the reason It will launch next year!

Prince Harry has announced an exciting new project with none other than Oprah Winfrey herself. Taking to his official royal Instagram on Wednesday, the dad-to-be revealed the "exciting" news, telling his more than four million followers that they are working together on a mental health series that will launch on Apple in 2020.

The Duke of Sussex and Oprah "are partners, co-creators and executive producers" of the series, which the paid have been developing for several months.

Oprah Winfrey at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

The royal, 34, wrote alongside the announcement post: "I truly believe that good mental health - mental fitness - is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times.

"Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive - sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series."

A source told HELLO!: "Oprah and the Duke have a personal friendship and they have both had a shared passion for mental health, highlighting the issue and raising awareness."

Production is likely to start over the summer and while the Duke is likely to appear on camera, details of other contributors are yet to be confirmed. HELLO! understands Harry has chosen to have donations made to mental health charities in exchange for his involvement in the programme.

The exciting announcement comes as the couple is adjusting to life in their new Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage. Prince Harry and Meghan moved in last week after months of renovations and are now awaiting the birth of their first child – who is due in the next weeks.

Oprah and Harry's series will launch on Apple

Over the weekend The Mail on Sunday reported that Meghan is opting for as natural a birth as possible and will not be enlisting the help of the royal household gynaecologists.

In fact, HELLO! understands that while the Duchess is hoping to have as little medical intervention as possible when she gives birth to her first child, the Queen's medics will be on hand should their assistance be needed. Royal household gynaecologists Alan Farthing and Guy Thorpe-Beeston, who specialises in high-risk births, attended at the arrival of all three of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Other royals to have given birth under their care include Princess Diana and Princess Anne, so the Duchess of Sussex would be in very safe hands were their assistance to be required.