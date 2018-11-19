Princess Beatrice linked to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Has Princess Beatrice got a new man in her life?

Princess Beatrice is reportedly dating property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The royal, who was maid of honour at her sister's wedding last month, is believed to have introduced the multi-millionaire as her boyfriend at an exclusive party, which was hosted by Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal, in London last week. The new lovebirds have reportedly enjoyed a string of cosy dates. A friend told The Sun: "Beatrice and Edo have the same circle of friends and were introduced through a mutual chum. They hit it off instantly and have a real laugh together."

Princess Beatrice has been linked to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Beatrice, 30, has been dating the businessman since September, and has even introduced him to her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. "They've been on holiday together and Beatrice introduced him to Fergie and her dad," the friend added. "Things are moving very quickly and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if they got engaged within a short period of time." Edoardo, who is the stepson of ex-PM David Cameron's late friend, Christopher Shale, is a father to a year-two-old son from a previous relationship.

This is believed to be Beatrice's first relationship since her split from her partner of ten years American Dave Clark in 2016. The Uber executive married girlfriend Lynn Anderson in July after popping the question in 2017. Prince William had introduced his cousin Beatrice to Dave, back in 2006 while studying at St Andrews. The former couple were together for ten years, often seen attending events such as Wimbledon and film premieres. They spent the final year of their relationship living in the US together, for Dave's career at taxi app, Uber – Beatrice settled down in the country after finding a job at a consultancy in New York City.

