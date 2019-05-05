Crown Princess Mary consoles daughter at the funeral of ASOS owner's children This is heartbreaking…

On Saturday, an emotional funeral service was held in Aarhus, Denmark, for ASOS founder Anders Holch Povlsen's three children – who died in the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka. Anders and his wife Anne tragically lost their son Alfred and daughters Alma and Agnes in the terror attack, with daughter Astrid being the only one of her siblings to survive. The funeral was attended by the Danish royal family, including Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik, who took along their four children Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine. In photos from the service, Mary can be seen comforting Isabella and wiping away her tears.

Crown Princess Mary was pictured comforting daughter Princess Isabella

At the service, Astrid released colourful balloons in memory of her siblings with the support of her parents. At a separate memorial service in Brande, Denmark, last Thursday, the family expressed their loss in a text message that was read out by the pastor. It read: "The loss of our beloved children Alma, Agnes and Alfred are completely incomprehensible. With the many lovely people we have around us, close friends, talented colleagues and our loving family we will come together through it. We greatly appreciate the humanity that is also shown in Brande tonight - not only to our families and children, but to all the victims of the cruel acts in Sri Lanka." Tragically, just a few days before the attacks, Anders had announced that he was planning on handing over his Scottish estate to his children in the hope that they would carry on his legacy of conservation.

On the day of the terror attacks, Queen Margaret of Denmark released a statement expressing her shock and sadness. It read: "Deeply shocked to learn about the devastating and terrible terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka today. I wish to express my sincere condolences and sympathy to you and the people of Sri Lanka. My thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims."

