Royal baby: Meghan Markle in labour Their firstborn is on the way!

A new royal baby is on the way! Buckingham Palace has announced that the Duchess of Sussex went into labour in the early hours of Monday morning. A statement from the Palace confirmed: "The Duchess went into labour in the early hours of this morning. The Duke of Sussex was by Her Royal Highnesses' side. An announcement will be made soon."

HELLO!'s royal correspondent Emily Nash was one of the first reporters on the ground in Windsor and is in position ready to report all the news as it happens. Harry and Meghan won't have long to wait until they meet their firstborn, and the new parents are expected to introduce their little Prince or Princess to the world shortly after the birth.

The palace has announced that Meghan is in labour

The couple previously announced in a statement that they would be keeping details about the arrangements for the birth private. The statement read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby.

"Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

Loading the player...

Fans of the royal family have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Harry and Meghan's baby. The former actress had previously revealed that she was due at the end of April or early May, but no exact date was ever given.

Baby Sussex will be seventh-in-line to the throne and in keeping with tradition, the Queen will be the first person to know that the tot has safely arrived. When Prince George was born, Prince William called his grandmother on a specially encrypted phone to tell her the happy news. Harry will then inform the rest of his family and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.