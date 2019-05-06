Princess Diana's astrologer reveals royal baby boy's star sign details See what Debbie Frank has to say

Like his great-grandmother the Queen and his cousins Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Baby Sussex was born under the star sign Taurus. And while new mum Meghan will be like a lioness caring for her cub, doting dad Harry and his firstborn will "get on like a house on fire", according to Debbie Frank, who was Diana, Princess of Wales's astrologer for more than nine years.

Debbie, who regularly read the late princess's chart and became a trusted friend, says the royal family's newest member will be adored by his/her parents, whose own star signs are perfectly aligned to create a happy family.

"Harry is a Virgo which, like Taurus, is an earth sign," Debbie tells HELLO! "He will be very doting as a father and very hands-on. Virgos aren't afraid of rolling their sleeves up and doing the physical stuff, so he will definitely be changing nappies.

"Harry has the moon in Taurus so he has got that strong Taurean energy too and will have a very strong connection with this baby – they will get on like a house on fire."

Adds Debbie: "Meghan is a Leo. This sign is very warm, expressive and affectionate and this child will definitely know that he/she is loved. Leo mothers are like a lionesses with their cubs."

Debbie, who has been reading astrology charts for 35 years, believes that Baby Sussex is likely to thrive in the green, open spaces around the Sussex family home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, and is sure to appreciate foodie Meghan's home cooking.

"Taurean's love their food," says Debbie, who continues: "The Queen is a typical Taurean; they are quite earthy people who love nature and the countryside. They're relatively uncomplicated and they like to keep things simple. They're also very loyal, often have a stubborn streak and strive for a sense of constancy, continuity and security. Although we don't see this much from the Queen, Taureans are usually quite affectionate and tactile too."

Debbie adds that Harry and Meghan's earth and fire signs mean they complement each other, making for a harmonious and fulfilling relationship.

"Virgo is a giver and likes to be devoted to someone; they want to do things for other people," she says of Harry. "Leo is a quasi Queen. It’s the royal sign and Leos tend to be very regal – think Princess Margaret, the Queen Mother and Princess Anne – and are natural performers who like an audience and to be in the limelight.

"So Harry and Meghan work very well together and he gives her what she needs. As a Leo, she is still going to be her own person and will not give everything up for motherhood. Hers will be the best turned-out children and everything will be beautifully done."

