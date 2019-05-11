The touching reason Prince Harry and Prince William are 'delightful' to work for We wouldn't expect anything less

Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William are members of one of the most recognised family's in the world, so it's understandable that they would have plenty of staff on hand to help with the day-to-day running of their lives. And it seems like it would be a great job to have if you are lucky enough to land one, as the princes have been described as "delightful" to work for.

Prince William with Miguel Head

According to their former chief of staff and press secretary Miguel Head, who worked for the royal brothers for a decade, Harry and William, who he says are "incredibly close as brothers", were two of the best bosses he ever had. "I have to say, the job was very easy because the two princes were delightful to work for," he told The Harvard Gazette.

He added: "They are the same in private as they are in public, very popular, and they have a genuineness about them, a compassion about them which people relate to and respond to. Very seldomly did we ever felt like we were fighting a rear guard."

Loading the player...

READ MORE: Is this the real reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced son Archie's name with a black and white photo?

Miguel left his role last May after 10 years in the job, which according to royal tradition, is the maximum length of service required if you hold a senior role. He added: "If you’re working for the royal family in the kind of work that I was doing, you feel like you’re on call 24/7. That’s the nature of the work.

"It is also one of the reasons why the royal family has a very strong tradition, which is if you’re in a senior position, you don’t do more than 10 years. It’s partly because it’s such an intense role that after that period of time, you’ve probably lost your perspective and you’re not so useful to them.

"It’s harder to say no and it’s harder to challenge and it’s harder to give different perspectives on what’s going on because it’s a bubble and after 10 years, you are firmly part of that bubble. So, after 10 years you leave, which is why I left."

READ MORE: Did you notice EastEnders' special shoutout to new royal baby Archie?

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.