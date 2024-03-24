Peter Phillips says Prince William and Princess Kate make 'a fantastic team' in rare interview

Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips has praised Prince William and his wife Princess Kate in a new interview.

During a candid chat with Sky News Australia, Peter, 46, opened up about his cousin William and his relationship with Kate. "She's remarkable in herself… Her and William make a fantastic team together," he revealed.

© Getty Images Peter shares a close bond with his cousins Prince William and Prince Harry

Musing on their family life with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, he also told Caroline Di Russo: "Their kids are great and they have the balance of public life and trying to be parents to three young children which is always difficult. They've got it pretty right because I think as history has taught us and anyone knows that actually you want to be there for your children."

© Getty Images Peter praised William and Kate's ability to strike a balance between their royal duties and family life

Elsewhere in the rare interview, Peter shared an update on King Charles's health. The monarch has been undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer which was detected during his treatment for an enlarged prostate. Take a look at Charles's health over the years in the video below...

WATCH: King Charles' health over the years

While Charles has postponed all public-facing duties as he undergoes treatment, he is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.

Sharing an update, Peter said: "He's in good spirits. I think ultimately he's hugely frustrated. He's frustrated that he can't get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do. But he's very pragmatic, he understands that there's a period of time that he really needs to focus on himself."

© Getty Images Princess Anne looked lovely in green

Earlier this month, Peter joined key members of the royal family at the races in Gloucestershire. The father-of-two, who is head of partner acquisition for the sports and entertainment rights agency CSM Sport & Entertainment, was spotted as he arrived at the racecourse, where his younger sister, Zara Tindall, is a racecourse director.

© Getty Images Peter Phillips looked dapper in a suit as he attendsed day 4 'Gold Cup Day' of the Cheltenham Festival

For the equestrian outing, Peter looked his usual dapper self in a tweed jacket, a checked shirt, a burgundy jumper and a patterned tie. He was joined at the sporting event by a fleet of royals including his mother Princess Anne, Mike Tindall and Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

© Getty Images Beatrice and Edoardo with Mike and Zara

Dressed to impress, the Princess Royal, 73, looked lovely in a green tweed coat and a matching hat as she presented trainer Willie Mullins with a framed print to mark his one-hundredth Cheltenham winner.

Zara and Mike, meanwhile, twinned in dove grey with Zara, 42, sprucing up her look with a mint green button hat. Elsewhere, Princess Beatrice, 35, and Edoardo, 40, looked picture-perfect with Beatrice donning a camel-hued wool coat and Edoardo stepping out in chinos, a tweed coat and a smart flat cap.