Princess Eugenie reveals news about Sarah Ferguson that many didn't know What a talented family!

Princess Eugenie delighted her social media followers on Friday after revealing something very special about her mum Sarah Ferguson – which many of her fans didn't know about. The royal was marking the 200th anniversary of the birth of Queen Victoria, and in doing so referred to the 2009 movie The Young Victoria – in which her mum had co-produced. Many people were quick to express their surprise for Sarah's incredible achievement, with one writing in the comments section: "I had no idea your wonderful mother produced this film. It's one of my very favourites, she's very gifted," while another wrote: "Oh I didn't know your mum produced it, very well done!" A third added: "OMG your mum produced it? I really loved that movie and I was like omg she is Princess Beatrice in the coronation scene."

Sarah Ferguson co-directed The Young Victoria

In the film, The Young Victoria, Eugenie's older sister Princess Beatrice made an appearance, which marked the royal's acting debut. Beatrice played a lady-in-waiting, and joined Sarah and Eugenie at the film's premiere in March 2009. The film also starred Emily Blunt, Rupert Friend and Miranda Richardson. In her Instagram post, Eugenie also opened up about how proud she was that her parents Sarah and Prince Andrew had chosen to name her after Queen Victoria. Eugenie's full name is Eugenie Victoria Helena, and she wrote: "Today marks the 200th Anniversary of the birth of Queen Victoria (1819-1901). She reigned for almost 64 years and I'm very proud to be named after her."

Eugenie was the only member of her family to miss the latest royal wedding last weekend, as Lady Gabriella Windsor tied the knot to Thomas Kingston. Eugenie was at a charity fundraiser event in LA, but her parents Sarah and Andrew delighted royal fans by making a very rare joint appearance together. Despite their divorce many years ago, the former couple have remained great friends, and even live together at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Sarah with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie at The Young Victoria premiere

Sarah has previously spoken out about her family life during an interview with HELLO! and how she and Andrew are very much a solid unit. She said: "A table goes best with four legs. A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally, and we support each other health wise. At least every two weeks we sit down together and communicate, the four of us." Speaking about her role as a mum, she added: "I think the one thing I've done incredibly well – although I say it myself – is that I'm a really good mum. And I think that my girls show that."

