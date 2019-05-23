The Royal Family corrects huge error in Princess Eugenie post We all make mistakes…

The Royal Family were forced to correct an unfortunate error in a recent Twitter post. The account shared a beautiful photo of Princess Eugenie at the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Awards at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, but quickly had to update the tweet after realising they had made quite a big mistake.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Relive Princess Eugenie's wedding day

The original post read: "Princess Eugene speaks to a group of young people about how they achieved their Gold Award. The @DofE has inspired millions of young people to serve their communities, experience adventure and develop and learn outside of the classroom." Of course, the tweet should have read, "Princess Eugenie". After realising their spelling error, the Royal Family account quickly changed the tweet to include the correct spelling of Eugenie.

Spot the spelling mistake

Despite the spelling faux pas, the daughter of Prince Andrew appeared to be having a great time at the important event – and her incredible outfit didn't go unnoticed either. Eugenie wore a pale blue and pink dress with a stunning silver leaf pattern by Peter Pilotto, who also designed her wedding dress, and a simple bracelet to accessorise. The brunette beauty wore her trademark mane in loose curls and fresh makeup that gave her a flawless finish.

Speaking of makeup, the royal always looks glowing yet natural when it comes to her beauty look - and we particularly loved her wedding day face, which was created by makeup artist Hannah Martin, who confirmed the news she worked with the royal just over a month after the October 2018 nuptials. The talented MUA - who was affiliated with Bobbi Brown at the time - also did the Duchess of Cambridge's makeup on her big day, so she's definitely on speed dial with the royal ladies.

Sharing a snap of the princess, Hannah shared a throwback photo of the big day and wrote: "#tbt To one of the most magical days of my career. Simply stunning @princesseugenie… What an honour it was to be a part of your day xx."

