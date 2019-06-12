Kate Middleton reveals the struggle she had with Princess Charlotte This is so relatable!

The Duchess of Cambridge is relatable in so many ways, and does everything she can to be as much of a hands-on mum as possible. And Kate revealed during her visit Cumbria in the Lake District on Tuesday that she had got her four-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte ready for nursery before she set off on the trip, but that there was something she had struggled with that morning. The royal had been admiring a little girl's hairstyle, and told her: "I love your plaits!" The mum-of-three then added: "I tried to do a plait on Charlotte this morning, and it didn't really work very well."

Kate Middleton has admitted to struggling doing Princess Charlotte's hair

Kate sounds like she was being modest about her abilities at styling Charlotte's hair. On Saturday, the young royal was spotted with two different hairstyles during the morning's celebration, including plaits. Charlotte's hair was styled in a half-up do with a blue ribbon while she was waiting inside Buckingham Palace with her siblings Prince George and Prince Louis. However, when the little girl made her way onto the balcony, her hair had been changed into a second style, with two miniature plaits tied together with the ribbon. Kate was then seen sweetly playing with her daughter's hair as they stood together watching the flyover with the rest of the royal family.

Charlotte was last seen in public on Saturday at the Trooping the Colour

Charlotte was spoken about on more than one occasion during her parents' visit to Cumbria. During a walkabout, Kate told one parent that her daughter was very much looking forward to starting school in September. Charlotte will be joining her big brother – who will be in Year 2 by the time she enters reception class – along with her cousin Maud Windsor, at St Thomas's Battersea. The young royals get on well, and George and Charlotte were joined by Maud as part of the young bridal party at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding in October. Charlotte is currently in her final year of Willcocks Nursery in Kensington, which is close to the family's home in Kensington Palace.

During the day trip, Kate also revealed that she and William had recently taken their children to the Lake District during the half term holidays. One wellwisher disclosed: "She said that it was raining a lot and was a long way from their home in Norfolk, but they love it here." Schoolboy Jack Mumberson, 11, added: "She said that her children love coming here and walking in the fells. She told us how nice the Lake District was and how lucky we were to live so close to the mountains."

