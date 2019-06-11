Kate Middleton opens up about how Princess Charlotte is feeling about starting school This is so cute!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are soon to have two of their children at school, with Princess Charlotte set to join her big brother Prince George at St Thomas's Battersea in September. And on Tuesday, doting mum Kate spoke out about how her little girl was feeling ahead of her big milestone, as she chatted to fellow parents during a walkabout in the Lake District. Kate told mum Helen Jones, who had taken her four-year-old daughter Eva along for the day, that Charlotte was very excited to start. "She said Charlotte was looking forward to school. She was very friendly," Helen revealed.

It won't just be her big brother that will be a familiar face in the playground for Charlotte, but her cousin Maud Windsor too. Maud – the daughter of Lord Frederick Windsor and Sophie Winkleman - is in the same year as George. The two families get on well, and George and Charlotte were joined by Maud as part of the young bridal party at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding in October. Charlotte is currently in her final year of Willcocks Nursery in Kensington, which is close to the family's home in Kensington Palace.

There is no doubt that on Charlotte's first day of school, Prince William and Kate will release an official photograph to mark the special occasion, just like they did with George, and when Charlotte started nursery in January 2018. Kate – a keen photographer - took two portraits of her daughter to commemorate the big day. The photos showed Charlotte wrapped up in a red Amaia kids Razorbil coat and a pink scarf as she smiled tentatively at the camera. The little royal wore a matching burgundy bow in her hair and a pink backpack.

Charlotte is a very confident little girl and will no doubt take the transition from nursery to school well. The little Princess was last seen out in public on Saturday as she joined the rest of the royal family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour celebrations. As ever, Charlotte perfected her royal wave to the crowds, and even debuted a new double wave as she stood with George in front of her parents and younger brother Prince Louis.

