Did you notice the Queen's touching gesture to Queen Maxima at Royal Ascot? See photo

The Queen always treats her guests with the best hospitality and on Tuesday, the monarch made sure her VIPs, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, were the most comfortable they could be at Royal Ascot. Stepping out on a slightly damp day, Her Majesty ensured that she and her guests kept warm by providing a blanket in their carriage. As they rode in the procession around the enclosure, the Queen was spotted sharing her tartan throw with the Dutch royals – how sweet!

The British royal family were out in full force on Tuesday to open Royal Ascot. Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and Prince Edward and Sophie, who are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, were all in attendance.

The Queen was spotted sharing her blanket with the Dutch royals

Queen Maxima pulled out all the stops, looking as elegant as ever in a champagne coloured dress which she teamed with a statement floral hat. Kate looked just as stylish in an exquisite blue number by Elie Saab which featured a pussy bow detail; she wore a matching blue hat with a large rose on the side. Eugenie and Beatrice also twinned in blue, with the elder of the York sisters opting for a lace frock.

Zara Tindall's husband Mike provided the entertainment as he was spotted chatting to the Queen, Beatrice and Sophie. Bending down, the retired rugby star removed his top hat to show that he was keeping a mini version of his headpiece inside it.

Some 300,000 racegoers are expected to descend on the Berkshire racing meet over the next five days. Writing in the opening day's official race programme, the Queen said: "Racing began at Ascot over 300 years ago and while much has changed, the horses remain the stars, thrilling us with their beauty, brilliance and courage. The quality and depth of competition at the royal meeting has also continued to prosper, with eight group one races taking place this week.

"The best horses and jockeys from across the globe are increasingly drawn to Royal Ascot, and it is truly exciting to welcome competitors from overseas, as strong international competition adds further interest and fascination."

