Meghan Markle to make rare appearance in London today - details

The Duchess of Sussex has quietly been enjoying her maternity leave with her baby boy Archie, but later on Saturday, Meghan is due to attend a Major League Baseball event at the London Stadium in Stratford. HELLO! can exclusively reveal that the new mum will join her husband Prince Harry at the sporting event, whose official charity partner is the Duke's Invictus Games Foundation.

Meghan has only made a handful of public appearances since giving birth to Archie on 6 May, but she will no doubt be delighted to show her support for Harry and his charity this weekend. As an American, MLB has a major appeal for Meghan and she is eager to support the Invictus Games Foundation.

Saturday evening's event will see the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees compete. History will be made as two regular season MLB games will be hosted in Europe for the very first time. London Stadium has been dramatically transformed into a 60,000-seater ballpark for the event.

This will be a very rare outing for the Duchess of Sussex, who has kept a low-profile since becoming a mum, and goes to show just how passionate both she and Harry are about the Duke's Invictus Games. She was last seen in public at the beginning of the month to celebrate the Queen's birthdayat Trooping the Colour. Meghan made a radiant return to the spotlight, looking gorgeous in a navy blue bespoke Givenchy ensemble, with a matching navy cocktail hat. She accessorised with a peacock blue Givenchy Mini Pocket Quilted Bag and emerald-cut earrings.

Earlier this week it was confirmed that the Sussexes are going on their first tour abroad as a family-of-three. Harry, Meghan and Archie will undertake an official visit to South Africa this autumn at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Harry will also visit Angola and Malawi and will undertake a working visit to Botswana while in the region. Further details will be announced in due course, Buckingham Palace said.

