Kate Middleton opens up about shyness in heartwarming moment What a special moment...

The Duchess of Cambridge showed her caring side once again on Monday at Hampton Court Flower Show, when she comforted a timid schoolgirl by revealing how she deals with her own moments of shyness. The royal paid a visit to view her beautiful RHS Back to Nature Garden, that has now gone on display in the palace gardens. Kate invited children from the Anna Freud Centre, Evelina Children's Hospital, Action for Children and Place2Be to take part in a treasure hunt and a bug spotting exercise before the garden officially opens to the public at the annual horticultural event on Tuesday.

Kate, 37, spotted that Khareesha James, eight, was feeling shy as they visited her RHS Back to Nature Garden and took the schoolgirl into one a fabric-covered den for a private chat and told her that she likes to hide in them when she is feeling shy.

The Duchess of Cambridge appeared at Hampton Court Flower show on Monday

Speaking afterwards Khareesha said: “I am shy and she said that’s where she goes when she’s shy – in the tent. Her mum Sophia Dowd told HELLO!: “Khareesha is very shy – she doesn’t talk too much to people – and she (Kate) took her over to speak to her. She was really nice with her.” Asked if the moment had helped her to feel better, Khareesha nodded yes.

Khareesha later showed her appreciation for the royal pep talk by presenting Kate with a potted succulent she had decorated with stickers during an activity session at the garden.

Kate also met Millie Allingham, eight, and her mum Nicky, who recently donated a kidney to her daughter at the hospital. Millie said: “I asked her what they (George and Charlotte) like in the garden and she said the waterfall. She (Kate) liked the waterfall and I liked it too. It was shimmering in the glowing light.”

The Duchess also chatted to three-year-old Millie Cotter, who has been attending clinics at Evelina Children’s Hospital since she was born prematurely at 26 weeks. Mum Ros said: “She had a lovely time in the garden and we had plenty of time to explore. She (Kate) really took time for us.”

Dad Ewan, of Ealing, west London, added: “She was very nice, I got the feeling that she is really passionate about the garden and what it is about. She was talking about how important it is for children to get out and about and do things outside.”

Kate initially unveiled her garden design at the Chelsea Flower Show in June

The Duchess wore a bottle green midi dress by Sandro, complemented by a pair of Accessorize earrings and Castaner wedges, opting for fresh makeup and styling her luxurious locks in loose waves.

Kate first unveiled her garden design at the Chelsea Flower Show in June, with landscape architects aiding the Duchess in her creation of the garden that included a stream, treehouse, swing seat and a campfire. Kensington Palace said that the garden would help "inspire families to get outside and explore nature together."

