Prince Charles and Camilla's tongue-in-cheek new photo has fans laughing

The Prince of Wales paid a visit to Britain's secret intelligence service on Friday, and while it was of course a very important visit, he couldn't resist sharing some of the lighter moments from his tour around the Cheltenham headquarters! A post on the Clarence House official Instagram account showed a number of photographs from the day, including a pair of rubber ducks wearing detective outfits, which the royals' thousands of followers seemed to hone in on.

"I love the photo of the undercover ducks!!!" one wrote, while another joked: "The person responsible for Clarence House social media today should definitely get a promotion!" with a crying-with-laughter emoji. To mark 100 years of GCHQ, Prince Charles also opened the organisation's centenary garden, which is where he spotted the rubber ducks. The caption confirmed: "The garden features 'spy ducks' in the pond and a 'hotline' telephone box, which has been converted into a greenhouse for chillis."‪

The royal also gave a heartfelt speech during his visit, in which he thanked all members of staff for their work. "To you, walking in past the razor wire each day becomes routine," he said. "But I hope that you will never lose sight of the fact that you are part of an extraordinary, world-leading organisation that has achieved remarkable things during its proud one-hundred-year history, and which will continue to play an indispensable role over the century to come."

It's been a special time for Charles and Camilla, who recently returned from their annual trip to Wales and also celebrated baby Archie's christening on Sunday. Sweetly, Charles wore the same buttonhole flower he's chosen for a number of his grandchildren's christening – it's thought to be a seasonal favourite from his country home, Highgrove House. How special!

