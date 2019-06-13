Prince Charles is hiring a social media executive – find out how you can apply here Dream job alert!

If working for the royal family sounds like your idea of heaven then we have some great news for you – Prince Charles is hiring! The Prince of Wales is on the lookout for a social media expert who will have "overall responsibility for developing and implementing the digital content strategy across online channels" for Highgrove, Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's private residence.

The exciting job of Social Media and Content Executive will be based just down the road from the beautiful Highgrove Estate and will focus on ensuring "that all communication is appropriate for the brand". The role includes writing engaging content for the website, including blogs and news stories, as well as email campaigns and seasonal promotions.

You'll be based near Highgrove Estate

If the job sounds like your dream role, the post advises that the ideal candidate would be educated to a degree level, have at least two years' experience of using social media in a business capacity, be tech-savvy and a strong and compelling writer with the ability to "adapt tone and style" to suit different audiences. "You will also have excellent attention to detail, be self-motivated, reliable and be able to adapt to the changing needs of the company in a growing and competitive marketplace."

In exchange for your hard work and dedication, Prince Charles is offering "excellent remuneration and other benefits". There is also flexibility on how many hours you will work and what those hours will be, but the post advises that it is expected to be "in the region of around 25 hours per week". If you feel you're right for the job, you can apply here.

James Upsher, who has worked for the Royal Household, has offered some top tips to help your application stand out from the crowd. He advises to be brief, he said: "Keep your language tight to the job description, answer the points they have asked for and add what makes you special - but don’t overdo it." But the golden rule according to James is to never utter the words, "I have always dreamed of working for the Royal Family." He adds: "Of course, you should have a line mentioning your great respect for the institution, but play this one very cool to stay out of the 'no' pile."

