Kate Middleton and Prince William join the Middleton family at Wimbledon men's final It's a big day for the family of tennis fans...

It's men's final day at Wimbledon on Sunday and not only is the Duchess of Cambridge in attendance, but it's a family affair. She arrived with her husband, Prince William, and met members of the All-England Club, the organisation that runs the championships, before settling into the royal box for the big match. The couple dressed their best for the occasion, with Kate in a £1,390 powder blue Emilia Wickstead dress and William wearing complementary blue trousers with a shirt, tie, grey blazer, and brown suede shoes.

Kate stunned in a 50s-style dress from British designer Emilia Wickstead

READ MORE: The Duchess of Cambridge is radiant in blue at the men's Wimbledon finals with Prince William

As patron of the All-England Club, Kate has long been an avid fan of tennis as both a player and a viewer, and it's clearly in the genes as her family turned up, too. Mum Carole Middleton, younger sister Pippa, brother James and his girlfriend Alizee Thevenet were among the lucky ticketholders.

It's expected to be a competitive match, with Roger Federer, 37, who has won 20 grand slams and counting, aiming to win his ninth Wimbledon, which would be a record for the men's side of the game. Meanwhile 32-year-old Novak Djokovic is hot on his heels, aiming to add a fifth Wimbledon trophy (and 16th grand slam overall) to his display case.

Kate's mum Kate and sister Pippa joined brother James and his girlfriend Alizee Thevenet

Kate may not publicly root for a particular competitor, but the Middletons are friends with Roger and his wife Mirka, with the couple attending Pippa's 2017 wedding to hedge fund manager James Matthews. The Swiss star also hinted that our future king might have a big serve, recently revealing that he had played tennis with Prince George and that the five-year-old has a "good" technique.

RELATED: Prince George and Princess Charlotte enjoy day out with their grandparents – all the details

On Saturday, Kate, Pippa and the Duchess of Sussex were all in the royal box to see Simona Halep beat seven-time winner Serena Williams in a women's final that lasted just 56 minutes. Kate shared a fond laugh with her sister-in-law after Simona revealed her excitement at the possibility of meeting the royals, saying that it made winning the match "even more special".

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.