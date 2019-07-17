Prince Charles gave the sweetest birthday gift to wife Camilla – find out more It was straight from the heart!

Prince Charles gave his wife a hug after they cut a cake to celebrate The Duchess of Cornwall is celebrating her birthday on Wednesday and her husband, Prince Charles, clearly wanted to let her know just how much she means to him.

The heir to the throne and his wife, who is turning 72, didn't take a day off for the special occasion – instead they combined it with another celebration. The royal couple attended a 70th anniversary of the National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act in Exmoor National Park as part of their official visit to Devon and Cornwall, and that's where Charles made his kind gesture.

Prince Charles is 16 months younger than his wife

After staff sang Happy Birthday to Camilla, he gave her a big hug. She also got the chance to cut a cake, but it wasn't for her – it was specially commissioned to reflect the landscapes of the UK’s National Parks as part of the 'Big Picnic' celebration in honour of the UK’s 15 National Parks.

A hug probably isn't the only gift the future King has lined up for his wife, who he married in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, Berkshire, in 2005. In the past, he has been very thoughtful with his presents, giving her something truly unique when she turned 60, as he revealed on BBC Radio 3 just last year.

The couple attended a celebration in honour of the UK's national parks

He explained that he personally conducted a piece of music for her, urged on by Christopher Warren Green, conductor of the Philharmonia, of which Charles is a patron. "He was terribly keen I should conduct it. I said, 'You must be out of your mind.' Finally he persuaded me against my better judgment and we did it as a special surprise," the prince said. He also had a treehouse at Highgrove lovingly restored as a gift for his grandchildren.

We might not find out what he's chosen for Camilla's 72nd (for a few more years, at least) but it seems likely they will find some time to celebrate privately after their busy day, and hopefully Camilla will get her own cake, too.

