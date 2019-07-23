Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby Archie's personality has been revealed – and he's the cutest! Aww Archie!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex became first-time parents in April after the arrival of their baby son Archie, and he has already had many very influential people pay him a visit. Among them has been animal rights icon Dr Jane Goodall, who has described Prince Charles' youngest grandson as "very cute and very gentle." Jane had been at a conservation conference with Prince Harry at St George's House in the grounds of Windsor Castle, having been asked by the royal to meet last year. After the meeting, Jane opened up about her hopes to work with Harry and Meghan in the future, having met them both just last month.

Baby Archie has been described as cute and gentle

Jane said: "Harry asked if I would go and meet him. They made me a dame of the British empire so I guess he thought it would be good to meet me. And we clicked." She added: "I have met the Duchess once just last month and Harry twice. She told me she's followed me all her life. She told me: 'You've been my idol since I was a child. I've worshipped you all my life.' She came in at the end with Archie and I got to cuddle him!"

MORE: Prince Harry and Prince William speak out after major royal change

Dr Jane Goodall met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son in June

Archie has only been seen in public a handful of times since his birth, with his parents keen to give him as normal an upbringing as possible away from the spotlight. Earlier in the month, however, royal fans were delighted after the youngster made a surprise appearance with his mum Meghan at a charity polo event that Harry was competing in. Photos were released of the Duchess cradling her son, with the pair also joined by the Duchess of Cambridge and Archie's older cousins – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

READ: You won't believe how the Queen picks her outfits out

At the beginning of July, two official photos were released of Archie at his christening in Windsor, which was attended by close friends and family members. During a rare joint public outing following Archie's arrival at The Lion King premiere earlier in the month, Harry and Meghan opened up about their son while talking to Beyoncé and Jay-Z. When asked how their baby was doing, Harry revealed that he had hit a new milestone, and was able to hold his neck up on his own. He added that their baby was "not so little anymore."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.