Dutch royal family announce sad death of Princess Christina They paid a touching tribute to the royal

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands have announced the sad passing of Princess Christina, who has died at the age of 72 after suffering from bone cancer. The Royal House' official statement read: "His Majesty King Willem-Alexander, Her Majesty Queen Máxima and Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands are deeply saddened to announce the death of Her Royal Highness Princess Christina of the Netherlands on Friday morning 16 August 2019 at Noordeinde Palace complex in The Hague. The Princess, who had been suffering from bone cancer for several years, was 72."

Princess Christina has sadly passed away

In a tweet from the Dutch royal family's official Twitter account, a (translated) message from Queen Máxima and Princess Beatrix read: "We are deeply saddened by the death of our dear sister and aunt. Christina was a striking personality with a warm heart. With her musical drive and talent, she touched so many. We cherish the many beautiful memories of her. Máxima and Beatrix."

MORE: Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson arrive in Malaga for summer holiday

Princess Christina, who was the youngest of the four daughters of Queen Juliana of the Netherlands and her husband Prince Bernhard of Lippe-Biesterfeld, is thought to have spent time living in London towards the end of her life. She lived all over the world throughout her life, having removed herself from the line of succession when she married husband Jorge Guillermo in 1975. The couple, who divorced in 1996, shared three children - Bernardo, Nicolas and Juliana.

With son Bernardo

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte described Christina's "warm personality" in a tribute to the late royal, writing: "I am saddened by the news that Princess Christina died at the age of 72… her warm personality will be missed by many at home and abroad."

MORE: Take a peek inside the royal family's Balmoral photo album

Princess Christina's remains will be taken to Fagel's Garden Pavilion in the grounds of Noordeinde Palace, where close friends and family will pay their last respects. Her cremation will be held in private. The Dutch royal family has opened an online book of condolence, which can be found here.