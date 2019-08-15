Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson arrive in Malaga for summer holiday The pair have remained the best of friends since their divorce

Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York may have spent last week in Balmoral with the Queen, but on Wednesday, the friendly exes headed for sunnier climes as they were spotted touching down in Malaga, Spain. The pair flew out on a private jet without their two daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and disembarked their plane at around 3pm, photos obtained by the Sun show.

Sarah, 59, looked gorgeous in a green jacket and a black dress. She was spotted carrying two pieces of hand luggage while Andrew looked smart in a suit. The ex-couple reportedly flew from Farnborough airport in Hampshire. According to the Sun, they are staying at their favourite spot in Spain, Sotogrande, a gated community that houses some of the richest families of the UK and Spain.

Sarah and Andrew have remained close friends since their divorce

The development is renowned for its sporting facilities and boasts five golf courses, six polo fields, two tennis clubs, riding stables and a sailing club. Guests and residents at Sotogrande can also make the most of the beach clubs, incredible bars and restaurants and world class marina.

MORE: This is why Princess Anne's children and grandchildren don't have royal titles

Andrew is believed to have travelled to Farnborough airport from Scotland, where he was staying with his mother, the Queen, and his elder daughter Beatrice. The trio were pictured going to church on Sunday, along with Prince Charles and Camilla. Sarah was also invited to Balmoral but only stayed a few days.

The pair with their elder daughter Princess Beatrice

Despite their divorce 23 years ago, Andrew and Sarah have remained the best of friends. The pair are often faced with rumours of a reconciliation, but the Duchess has maintained that she and her ex-husband are just friends. Last month, their younger daughter Princess Eugenie even celebrated her parents' wedding anniversary.

MORE: Strictly's Katya Jones shares rare photo of her mother - and she's stunning!

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old royal posted a throwback photo from the big day, which took place on 23 July 1986. "Who else has ever forgotten to congratulate their parents on their wedding anniversary," Eugenie wrote. Although the post was a day late, she explained: "I'm a day late but I wanted to celebrate my parents getting married 33 years ago... Thank you for always being the best of friends and bringing us up together."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.