Meghan Markle beams in incredible royal Instagram story video debut: watch!

Meghan Markle has been getting stuck in behind the scenes at Smart Works, one of the charities that she's a patron of. The charity lifts disadvantaged women out of poverty by providing them with work clothes and workplace skills, and will soon be dropping a collection of clothing designed in partnership with the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan is all smiles in the video, shared on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Instagram stories. Decked out in a loose-fitting striped shirt that's testament to her chic style, paired with a delicate gold necklace that can be seen twinkling under the lights.

Meghan gushed about the charity and her upcoming collaboration in her recent guest-edited edition of Vogue, writing: "When you walk into a Smart Works space you’re met with racks of clothing and an array of bags and shoes. Sometimes, however, it can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colours, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes. To help with this, I asked Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw and my friends, the designer Mischa Nonoo, if they were willing to design a capsule collection of more classic options for a workwear wardrobe. Taking the idea further, many of the brands agreed to use the one-for-one model: for each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to the charity. Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together."

Meghan can be seen getting involved with all aspects of the shoot, helping to style the models and also taking on directorial duties behind the monitor.

What can we expect the collection to look like? Well, Meghan's a fan of designers like Givenchy, Stella McCartney, and Roland Mouret, and one thing they all have in common is classic, timeless cuts that perfectly shape a woman's figure. So perhaps we will see things like pencil skirts and a smart array of trousers, plus cashmere jumpers in an assortment of colours and perhaps even a tailored blazer or two - blazers are a staple in Meghan's wardrobe. Oh, and of course we can expect a perfectly crisp, white shirt.

We cannot wait to see the collaboration! An exact release date has yet to be revealed, but we do know that it will drop around autumn time. We'll be refreshing our tabs every passing minute for the foreseeable future.

