Dutch royal family mourn Princess Christina at private funeral service The funeral was a touching tribute to the late royal

King Willem-Alexander was joined by his wife Queen Maxima of the Netherlands at the funeral of his late aunt, Princess Christina on Thursday. The royal couple joined family and friends for a small private service on the grounds of Noordeinde Palace in The Hague. Mourners followed the princess' coffin as it was taken from Fagel's Garden Pavilion, where it had been laid for her loved ones to pay their last respects, to the Coach House on the palace grounds.

In a touching tribute to Princess Christina, friends and family, including the Dutch King and Queen, wore vibrant flowers pinned to their clothes, with many guests also opting to wear brightly coloured floral clothing. Princess Christina, who was half-blind, died last week at the age of 72 following a battle with bone cancer.

Mourners wore flowers in tribute to Princess Christina

Announcing the death, the Royal House released an official statement, which read: "His Majesty King Willem-Alexander, Her Majesty Queen Máxima and Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands are deeply saddened to announce the death of Her Royal Highness Princess Christina of the Netherlands on Friday morning 16 August 2019 at Noordeinde Palace complex in The Hague. The Princess, who had been suffering from bone cancer for several years, was 72."

In a tweet from the Dutch royal family's official Twitter account, a (translated) message from Queen Máxima and Princess Beatrix read: "We are deeply saddened by the death of our dear sister and aunt. Christina was a striking personality with a warm heart. With her musical drive and talent, she touched so many. We cherish the many beautiful memories of her. Máxima and Beatrix."

Queen Maxima joined the procession as the princess' coffin was taken to the Coach House on the grounds of Noordeinde Palace

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte described Christina's "warm personality" in a tribute to the late royal, writing: "I am saddened by the news that Princess Christina died at the age of 72… her warm personality will be missed by many at home and abroad."

Princess Christina, who was the youngest of the four daughters of Queen Juliana of the Netherlands and her husband Prince Bernhard of Lippe-Biesterfeld, is thought to have spent time living in London towards the end of her life. She lived all over the world throughout her life, having removed herself from the line of succession when she married husband Jorge Guillermo in 1975. The couple, who divorced in 1996, shared three children - Bernardo, Nicolas and Juliana.

