Princess Charlotte's 58p school accessory revealed

Well, that's one way to identify your school backpack! Princess Charlotte may have to get used to wearing her immaculate school uniform every day at Thomas's Battersea, but that doesn't mean the little girl can't jazz up her school look. The young royal has the same Thomas's navy backpack as her classmates, except that hers has a very glittery statement accessory attached to it – a sparkly, sequinned unicorn keyring!

Her mum the Duchess of Cambridge was pictured carrying Charlotte's bag to school on Thursday morning, and as Kate swung the backpack around, eagle-eyed fans were able to grab a closer look at the shiny keyring. A pack of six unicorn bag charms on Amazon costs as little as £3.49, making each keyring 58p. The reversible charms come in different colours, including pink like Charlotte's.

We already know that Prince William and Kate's daughter is a big fan of unicorns. Earlier this summer, during the family's outing at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day, Charlotte was spotted carrying a unicorn purse.

TY confirmed that the purse was theirs, writing on Instagram: "If you've ever wondered whether or not you have good taste in accessories, you can now be certain that you're just as impeccably accessorised as the royal family! Princess Charlotte used her very own #tyfashion wristlet to cheer on her daddy at a polo match! We're still completely star struck." The unicorn bag sells for £9 on Amazon.

Charlotte, four, started school on Thursday morning. She will be in a class of 21, one of three Reception classes in her year, while her big brother Prince George is joining Year 2. The co-educational school for pupils aged four to 13 is located on Battersea High Street, a 15-minute drive from Kensington Palace and their most important school rule is to 'Be Kind.'

The Princess, who is naturally more confident and outgoing than her brother George, did have a slight air of nervousness about her. She hid behind her mum for a brief moment as she approached the school entrance, but later smiled and waved at the cameras. Prince William told Helen Haslem, head of the lower school, that his daughter was "very excited".

