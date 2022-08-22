Why Princess Charlotte, 7, will thrive at her new school The royal will love it

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are sending their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to a new school, Lambrook. While we're sure they will all get on splendidly, here's why Princess Charlotte is set to really thrive…

The seven-year-old is already a very keen dancer, and she'll be in luck as the dancing opportunities at the school are excellent.

Preforming arts is a key focus for the school, as well as academic subjects, and the website explains that 85 per cent of pupils receive additional music or LAMDA lessons.

Ballet, tap and jazz are just some of the dance types taught at the school, and Charlotte will have the chance to enjoy these on Mondays as the whole school has an 'Enrichment Afternoon' where non-academic subjects are embraced.

Princess Charlotte's new school encourages dance classes

The Princess will be able to show off her moves alongside her fellow pupils in the school's dedicated dance studio!

For Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk series, Prince William revealed that their morning routine has an ever-changing musical soundtrack and Charlotte is often dancing around the kitchen.

Lambrook School is set to welcome the royal children

"Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played ... And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it's someone else's turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go."

He added: "Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything."

Charlotte enjoys music and dance

Even at the tender age of two, Charlotte had a passion for dance. Duchess Kate opened up about her little girl's interest back in 2017, during her visit to the Princess Diana garden at Kensington Palace. While chatting to English National Ballet director Tamara Rojo about the late Diana's passion for dancing, Kate said of her two-year-old daughter: "She absolutely loves it."

