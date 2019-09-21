Meghan Markle shares sweet picture of Misha Nonoo after attending her wedding The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended Misha Nonoo's Rome wedding on Friday

Meghan Markle has shared a sweet picture of herself and close friend and designer, Misha Nonoo, just a day after attending her wedding with Prince Harry. The two can be seen embracing in the touching photo, and it's clear that they really are the best of friends. The Duchess of Sussex shared the photo in an Instagram post marking seven days since the launch of her fashion collection with Smart Works, and other photographs in the reel include an image of Meghan arriving to her launch and one of her standing next to four of the women who helped her bring her vision to life.

The caption reads: "Just over one week ago, The Duchess of Sussex announced the launch of #TheSmartSet, an initiative to support the women of @SmartWorksCharity. In just over one week, your active support has helped equip the women of Smart Works with enough units from this capsule collection to help for a full year! Though many of the items sold out quickly, most are being restocked so you can continue to play your part."

The Duchess shared the photo series on Instagram

On Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew home from Italy to the UK to collect little Archie ahead of their ten-day Africa tour. The royals skipped Misha's post-wedding celebrations and Meghan was seen arriving at the airport with a beautiful camel coloured coat worn on her shoulders. The pair are no doubt feeling refreshed after a baby-free few days, but it's full steam ahead as of Monday.

Meghan stunned in a black Valentino dress at Misha's wedding on Friday

The ten-day tour, which is being carried out at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, will commence on Monday 23 September and end on Wednesday 2 October and Prince Harry and Meghan will spend the first three days in Cape Town, South Africa before Harry travels on alone to Kasane, Botswana for a one-day private working visit. Harry will then spend two days in Dirico, Huambo and Luanda. He will then travel to Malawi where he will be reunited with his wife Meghan and baby Archie. The couple will end their tour in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The occasion will mark five-month-old Archie's first long-hail tour, and a royal source told HELLO!: "The couple hope to include Archie at some point in the programme, but it's difficult to schedule. He's five months old. But they hope to."

