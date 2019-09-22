Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan generous gesture for South African tour The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so thoughtful!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will arrive in South Africa on Monday to begin their first official tour of the country as a family. Not only will they visit sites of local and historical interest in the country, but the Duchess of Sussex has a special gift for the charity mothers2mothers, which she will visit at a time yet to be announced.

Meghan and Harry visited New York briefly earlier this year

A Palace source says: "The Duke and Duchess were inundated with gifts for baby Archie from organisations and the general public. They were incredibly grateful but one little baby can only wear so many clothes and he’s growing fast! So the Duchess decided to being a number of his presents to re-gift them to South African children and families most in need. She’ll take a selection of clothes, books and pens to the mothers2mothers charity which help families with HIV."

On Sunday night, Mothers2Mothers delighted royal fans by confirming that the mother-of-one would be making a personal and last-minute visit to their charity: "We are thrilled to confirm that HRH #DuchessofSussex will be visiting mothers2mothers on Wednesday in Cape Town, #SouthAfrica as part of the #SussexRoyalTour! Keep an eye on our social channels for more details in the next few days."

The royal couple will arrive in South Africa on Monday

The Prince will also carry out official visits to Malawi, Angola and Botswana. Harry has spent a lot of time on the continent in the past, often working on charitable projects including the launch of his organisation Sentebale, which he founded to help young people affected by HIV in Botswana and Lesotho.

Meghan also has a passion for good causes, as she proved when she guest-edited the September issue of British Vogue, highlighting a range of activists and inspirational figures, who she featured on the cover. She and Harry draw attention to charities doing important work via their shared Instagram account, where they follow different causes every month. Earlier this month, Meghan also worked with Smart Works, an initiative that helps women get back into work by providing them with a suitable wardrobe, by launching a capsule collection of stylish and affordable clothing by Misha Nonoo, Marks & Spencer, John Lewis and Jigsaw, with an item donated to the organisation for every one purchased.

