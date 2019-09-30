Prince William and Kate Middleton's cutest pets through the years: dogs, hamsters, bunnies, more Prince William and Kate have had several pets between them

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are well known for their love of animals and have welcomed several pets into their royal household over the years. From their hamster Marvin to their adorable dog Lupo, William and Kate have brought their children up in a household of furry friends - and it seems to be the perfect antidote for dealing with their royally busy schedules!

English Cocker Spaniel Lupo, who helped keep Kate company while William was away in the Falkland Islands for six weeks, keeps the royal family company whether at Kensington Palace or their Norfold home, but he is not Kate’s first dog. Lupo follows in the footsteps of Kate's Golden Retriever Tilly and more recently, Kate revealed Prince George and Princess Charlotte have a pet hamster and Charlotte is said to especially love the way its whiskers tickle her cheeks!

Tilly the golden retriever

Kate is well known for her love of dogs and can frequently be spotted petting the most adorable pooches while attending royal functions. In the past, Kate would regularly take the Middletons' family dog Tilly on days out, even supporting William at a charity polo match at Beaufort Polo Club back in 2006. Tilly later featured in William and Kate's family portrait with Prince George shortly after he was born, lying discreetly beside them in the corner of the photo.

Lupo the English cocker spaniel

The royal pair added Lupo to their family in 2012, the English Cocker Spaniel who was given to them by Kate's brother James after their wedding and helped to keep Kate company while William was away for weeks in the Falkland Islands. Having been in Prince George's life since he was born in 2013, Lupo shares a particularly special relationship with the little Prince and George was famously pictured feeding Lupo an ice cream on his third birthday.

William and Harry’s lop-eared rabbit and dog Widget

William's love of animals began from an early age and when he and brother Harry were small they had a number of pets between them. As a young Prince, dog lover William had a pooch named Widget and he and Harry also shared a lop-eared rabbit which lived in a hutch in the stable yard at their family home in Highgrove.

Kate's Guinea Pigs

Kate has previously revealed that she had two Guinea Pigs when she was younger called Salt and Pepper. Her love of Guinea Pigs follows in the footsteps of William's mother Princess Diana, who took her guinea pig Peanuts to boarding school with her after being distraught by the thought of leaving him behind. Peanuts even won the 'fur and feathers' section in Sandringham show when entered by Diana in 1972.

George and Charlotte's hamster Marvin

In 2016, Kate revealed she and William bought Prince George and Princess Charlotte a new furry friend – a hamster called Marvin. Speaking with children at Hampton Court Palace as she opened its new Magic Garden, Kate told the children how Charlotte especially loved her new pet because its whiskers tickled her cheeks.