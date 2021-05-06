Duchess Kate wears romantic blouse from engagement shoot with Prince William for latest appearance

In a video shared ahead of the release of Duchess Kate's Hold Still book, she can be seen wearing a very sentimental outfit choice that brought back a milestone moment in her and Prince William's relationship.



A video of the mom of three's phone call with Lynda Sneddon and her four-year-old daughter, Mila, was shared on the Cambridges' new YouTube channel on May 6, a day before the book's release. In it, Kate appears to be in the same Whistles blouse she wore in her official engagement photos!

Pictures of Kate in the elegant ivory blouse were seen with the audio of the phone call. The conversation was in connection with the launch of the Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020 book, which comes out on May 7.

The Duchess of Cambridge paired the stylish blouse with black trousers and what appears to be Her Majesty's pearl earrings. Kate's long brunette hair was parted down the middle and styled in a straight, glossy blowout.

MORE: Duchess Kate makes touching promise to little girl ahead of 'Hold Still' book launch

Kate's exact Whistles blouse is no longer available, given she first sported the gorgeous button-down top more than a decade ago, when she and William shot their official engagement portraits. But there are still many similar options.

Mango's Openwork Detail Blouse ($100) exudes the same romance as Kate's original blouse. The button-down is trimmed with openwork lace and has soft full sleeves. It's also a conscious pick.

The Pleated-layer Shirt by H&M ($30) is constructed out of a comparable diaphanous fabric and has a ruffled front. The blouse has a sleek button-up closure, too.

Zara's Ruffled Swiss Dot Shirt ($50) is another fantastic dupe. The spotted fabric is equally as romantic as Kate's, and the neck ruffle has the same charm.

The Wilfred Fiji Blouse ($128) is a smocked tuxedo-style top that comes in a "Light Birch" shade that is perfect. The semi-sheer chiffon fabric drapes as elegantly as the original and it has striking lace details on the front.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on April 29. We love seeing Kate pay tribute to their relationship in this way!