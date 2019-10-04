What royals keep in their cars: find out what Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, others can't travel without It's always best to be prepared

As a mother-of-three, the Duchess of Cambridge knows it's always best to be prepared when it comes to looking after her children. In July, she took Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for a day out at the polo where the kids cheered on dad Prince William and uncle Prince Harry. As ever, the hands-on mum prepped for their outing, filling the car boot with snacks and drinks.

Kate was spotted unpacking her children's treats and gathering the kids around her. With 14-month-old Louis settled on her lap, she offered up what looked like everyone's favourite picnic treats – flapjacks, carrot batons, slices of pepper, cookies and more. Kate had packed the food into plastic containers but also prepared another dish in a disposable foil tray. The children had bottles of Evian and plastic sippy cups to drink from.

Kate filled the boot with treats and snacks

The Duchess of Sussex, meanwhile, was also in attendance at the polo with her newborn son Archie. The first-time mother packed a changing mat in the back of her car. At the start of the year, Meghan - who was pregnant with baby Archie at the time - also made sure she had all her essentials with her during her visit to City University in London. Eagle-eyed watchers spotted how Meghan kept a packet of peppermint Smints in her car - no doubt to leave her breath feeling fresh!

MORE: Princess Charlotte's hidden talent at the polo revealed

Meghan loves Smints

Previously, it was revealed that the Duchess of Sussex likes to travel with Hildon natural mineral water in still and sparkling. Hildon natural mineral water gained an official royal warrant after supplying the royal household with the water for several years. The particularly high standard brand of water comes from 50 years of natural filtration through the chalk hills of the Test Valley in Hampshire.

READ: 8 surprising facts about royal tours

The water could be spotted in Meghan's car

Speaking about the royal warrant being awarded, the brand's executive director Debbie Jones said: "The Warrant is a highly-prized seal of approval that is granted after an extremely rigorous audit process. This means a great deal to the whole team. Crucially, it is further proof that we have a robust environmental and sustainability policy, which is not only part of the criteria to hold the warrant, but also an important part of our core philosophy."

Kate carries a plastic container for snacks

MORE: Face mapping - what are your spots telling you?

Camilla Parker-Bowles, meanwhile, likes to have a bag of Murray Mints in the car with her on journeys. The Duchess of Cornwall was pictured getting out the car, which had a bag of the popular sweets in the front seat pocket, as well as a bottle of water and packet of biscuits. Mints are considered to be the perfect confectionary for travelling with, especially on long journeys.

Camilla Parker-Bowles has Murray Mints in the car

Kate, Meghan and Camilla aren't the only royals who keep certain things ready in the car, as it is well known that the Queen always keeps a blanket ready for travelling, and can often be seen with it draped over her knees while travelling in her car. In summer 2018, Kate was spotted using a cosy blue blanket as she travelled with Her Majesty to Crathie Church for a service, while dressed smartly in a Catherine Walker coatdress and hat.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.