Kate Middleton’s brother James ‘engaged’ to girlfriend Alizee Thevenet The Duchess of Cambridge is going to need a new hat!

The Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother James Middleton is engaged to his girlfriend Alizee Thevenet, according to The Daily Mail. The couple hasn't yet confirmed the news but is expected to make a formal announcement next week. James, 32, reportedly met the 29-year-old French beauty when she said hello to his dog Ella in the South Kensington Club last year, and the pair started dating soon after. They were pictured kissing during a New Year's holiday in St Barts in January, a year after the entrepreneur ended his five-year relationship with actress and presenter Donna Air.

The couple attended Wimbledon together earlier this year

Alizee works in the City and moved to the UK in 2013, graduating with a master's degree in investment and finance from Queen Mary University of London and going on to become a high-flying financial analyst. She speaks three languages and is very well-travelled, having spent time in Belgium, Chile, and Indonesia during her childhood. Earlier this year, he and Alizee attended the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, at St George's Chapel in Windsor, an indication that their relationship was becoming serious. The couple also went to Wimbledon in the summer alongside the rest of his family.

MORE: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surprise fans with sweet thank you card

The 32-year-old is reported to have met Alizee thanks to his dog, Ella

Bringing the couple together isn't the only good deed Ella's done. James and his cocker spaniel also volunteer with charity Pets as Therapy, helping to brighten the days of people whose housing situations don't allow pets with a little canine company. The businessman, who used to run a cake-making company and founded greetings card company Boomf, has spoken out about his mental health difficulties in the past, revealing a struggle with depression earlier this year.

RELATED: James Middleton brings a very special guest to awards ceremony – and fans can't believe it

He is a supporter of Heads Together, the mental health charity founded by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to help raise funds and reduce stigma for people living with mental illness. James played a big part in Kate and William's wedding, giving the only reading at the 2011 ceremony.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.