Meghan Markle shares nostalgic childhood video to highlight special cause - watch

The Duchess of Sussex has marked International Day of the Girl by sharing a sweet childhood throwback video of herself. Taking to the official Instagram account of Sussex Royal, Meghan involved herself with the special cause to highlight the needs and challenges girls face. The caption read: "Today is International #DayoftheGirl, a day observed globally and created by the United Nations to acknowledge the gender inequality that exists worldwide. Be it lack of access to education, stigma surrounding Menstrual Hygiene Management, forced child marriage, legal or medical inequality, or gender-based violence, there is a pressing need to support young women in their path to excellence.

"It is also a day to celebrate and encourage girls to know their value and to support them in taking action to grow into the women they wish to be." The video included footage of Meghan when she was 11 years old, talking about her fight for sexism. The former actress appeared on Nickelodeon in 1993 after she wrote a letter to Procter & Gamble over the language of their advert for Ivory dish soap. "If you see something that you don't like or offended by on television or any other place, write letters and send them to the right people and you can really make a difference, not just for yourself but for lots of other people," she said at the time.

The clip also included Meghan's speech about equality at the UN Women conference in 2015. The message continued: "The Duchess of Sussex has been a long-time advocate for women’s and girls rights and at the age of eleven campaigned against a sexist advertisement, which was then changed. No matter what age, or what background you have the power to make an impact. HRH recently shared a quote during a speech in Cape Town: 'Visualize your highest self, and show up as her.'"

Over the heartfelt video, Meghan could also be heard saying: "Every girl has potential, she has promise, she has the right to learn, the right to be heard, the right to play and to discover - the right to be exactly who she is."

