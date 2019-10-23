Watch the sweet moment Meghan Markle tells woman not to curtsy to her - video The Duchess of Sussex insisted on a hug instead

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out for the One Young World Summit opening ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday night - a global forum for young leaders, bringing together 2,000 young people from over 190 countries around the world.

Meghan, 37, was greeted with cheers as she made her entrance, and insisted on a hug, instead of a curtsy from founder Kate Robertson as she arrived on stage. Cameras captured the sweet moment Kate appeared to go in for the formal royal greeting, but the Duchess enveloped her in a huge embrace instead.

Meghan went in for a hug

When Meghan first began dating Prince Harry, her friend Bonnie Hammer said she would often hug staff at Kensington Palace. The TV executive added: "I heard a story from her very early in their dating and Meghan would come up to the palace and she'd get out of the car and she'd have a bag or two. The guards would basically greet her and kind of walk her in. After the first couple of times I guess she started giving a hug to the guys, which wasn't exactly protocol and at some point somebody said to her, 'people don't usually do that' and she said (shrugging) 'I'm American, I hug'."

Meghan is also quick to hand out hugs to members of the public while out and about on engagements, especially children. According to the royal family's website: "There are no obligatory codes of behaviour when meeting The Queen or a member of the Royal Family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms," which for men is a small bow and for women, a curtsy.

There was a huge cheer when Meghan was introduced on stage

The Duchess is one of 70 counsellors appearing at this year's One Young World summit and there was a huge cheer and rapturous applause from the audience as she walked down the steps to her seat. Meghan has a longstanding association with One Young World, having been a counsellor for the Dublin summit in 2014, as well as in Ottawa in 2016. Later this week, she will hold a round table discussion with several of the young leaders to address the issue of gender equity worldwide, and how we can all play our part to reach equality for all.

For the opening ceremony, the Duchess looked stunning in a purple midi dress from Aritzia's Babaton range (previously worn in Birkenhead when she was pregnant with Archie) with a pair of navy Manolo Blahnik heels, with her brunette locks styled into loose waves.

