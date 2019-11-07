Kate Middleton makes surprise trip to Oxford Circus after charity engagement The Duchess of Cambridge had another engagement on Thursday

The Duchess of Cambridge had a private engagement on Thursday afternoon, after she and Prince William met with Grenfell Tower fire and terror attack victims at the launch of the National Emergencies Trust. Kensington Palace confirmed to HELLO! that Kate, 37, met with the BBC Children’s and Education team and then the The Lord Hall of Birkenhead, the BBC's General Director, at Old Broadcasting House in London, just a stone's throw away from Oxford Circus.

Kate's visit comes ahead of Anti-Bullying Week, taking place from Monday 11 November to Friday 15 November 2019. One of her focuses within her work is the importance of early years and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life. Last year, William and Kate made a surprise appearance on The One Show to mark Anti-Bullying Week, where they chatted to school pupils. They also learned about the work the broadcaster is doing to combat cyberbullying through the BBC Own It app, which offers young users real-time prompts and advice about their behaviour online.

The Duke launched the Cyberbullying Taskforce under the Royal Foundation in 2016, which brought together experts from the technology industry to tackle the issue. In 2015, the couple participated in an anti-bullying workshop at The Corner in Dundee, Scotland, during a day of engagements that focused on mental health.

William and his then-fiancée Kate Middleton asked well-wishers to consider donating to selected charities, instead of sending wedding presents, before their marriage in 2011. Among the organisations chosen was Beat Bullying, which aimed to empower young people to lead anti-bullying campaigns in their schools and communities.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will join the rest of the royal family to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday 9 November and the Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall on Sunday.

