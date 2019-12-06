Your work Christmas party as told by the royals

It's Christmas party season and we don't know about you but our Instagram Stories are full of friends all getting tipsy with their work colleagues. Inspired by the fun 'n' frolics we've seen so far, we decided to describe a Christmas party, but via the royals. Ready to have a little bit of fun?
Wearing ALL the sequins
Ok, ladies, Christmas is all about sequins! You'll get ready for hours and look a little bit ridiculous on your morning commute with tinsel in your hair.
Hell, we might even throw on a tiara
A tiara? Is it too much? NEVER.
Getting tipsy
Ok, royals don't get drunk (well, they probably do behind closed doors) but at our work Christmas party we don't just sip the free booze, we guzzle it.
Having a little dance
Show us the dancefloor - immediately. We're looking to William for our dance moves this year!
Getting in the spirit
Most work Christmas parties have props lying around (or if your budget has been slashed - probably not!) but a Santa hat is a must - especially after one of two vinos!
Being the life and soul of the party
Well, you think you are anyway...
Getting stuck with the fellas from IT Crowd
Sorry to anyone in IT, but… yawn.
Having a cheeky snog
Work party snogs go together like gin and tonic, or like mistletoe and Christmas. Let's hope, if you get with someone at your work bash it ends in wedded bliss and not your P45.
Sucking up to the boss
Here, let me get you a drink… Here, would you like my seat... Honestly, I just think you're so inspiring...
Chatting to people you really don't like
We're taking tips from 'Aggy Anne' and Trump with this one!
Taking over the playlist
Screaming "I've always wanted to be a DJ" as you pour yourself another drink. (Side note: this is what actually happened).
Or worse, the karaoke microphone
Back off b*tches, this is my time to shine.
Shot shots shots!
Pass us the salt and lemon will you?
Falling asleep in the corner
Oops. Can't wait for photos to emerge tomorrow.
Getting a midnight snack
Time to go home! What will it be: A McDonald's or a kebab? We'll regret both in the morning so it doesn't really matter.
Having a stumble as you head home
I'm… fine… honestly.
Going into work the next day embarrassed and hungover
Someone pass us a Berocca.