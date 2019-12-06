Your work Christmas party as told by the royals Our boozy antics via the British royal family...

It's Christmas party season and we don't know about you but our Instagram Stories are full of friends all getting tipsy with their work colleagues. Inspired by the fun 'n' frolics we've seen so far, we decided to describe a Christmas party, but via the royals. Ready to have a little bit of fun?

Wearing ALL the sequins

Ok, ladies, Christmas is all about sequins! You'll get ready for hours and look a little bit ridiculous on your morning commute with tinsel in your hair.

Hell, we might even throw on a tiara

A tiara? Is it too much? NEVER.

Getting tipsy

Ok, royals don't get drunk (well, they probably do behind closed doors) but at our work Christmas party we don't just sip the free booze, we guzzle it.

Having a little dance

Show us the dancefloor - immediately. We're looking to William for our dance moves this year!

Getting in the spirit

Most work Christmas parties have props lying around (or if your budget has been slashed - probably not!) but a Santa hat is a must - especially after one of two vinos!

Being the life and soul of the party

Well, you think you are anyway...

Getting stuck with the fellas from IT Crowd

Sorry to anyone in IT, but… yawn.

Having a cheeky snog

Work party snogs go together like gin and tonic, or like mistletoe and Christmas. Let's hope, if you get with someone at your work bash it ends in wedded bliss and not your P45.

Sucking up to the boss

Here, let me get you a drink… Here, would you like my seat... Honestly, I just think you're so inspiring...

Chatting to people you really don't like

We're taking tips from 'Aggy Anne' and Trump with this one!

Taking over the playlist

Screaming "I've always wanted to be a DJ" as you pour yourself another drink. (Side note: this is what actually happened).

Or worse, the karaoke microphone

Back off b*tches, this is my time to shine.

Shot shots shots!

Pass us the salt and lemon will you?

Falling asleep in the corner

Oops. Can't wait for photos to emerge tomorrow.

Getting a midnight snack

Time to go home! What will it be: A McDonald's or a kebab? We'll regret both in the morning so it doesn't really matter.

Having a stumble as you head home

I'm… fine… honestly.

Going into work the next day embarrassed and hungover

Someone pass us a Berocca.