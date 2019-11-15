Sarah Ferguson sang Prince Andrew's praises on Friday evening in a sweet series of social media posts, calling him "a real gentleman" and adding that he always "speaks from the heart". Taking to Twitter, the Duchess of York wrote: "It is so rare to meet people that are able to speak from their hearts with honesty and pure real truth, that remain steadfast and strong to their beliefs. Andrew is a true and real gentleman and is stoically steadfast to not only his duty but also his kindness + goodness."

The Duchess shared the message on Twitter

Many of Sarah's followers praised her for sharing such a kind message. One wrote: "Your love and affection for this man is precious. A fantastic example to your lovely daughters." Another added: "Aw Sarah, beautiful words. Hopefully he knows you have his back always."

MORE: Sarah Ferguson sends touching message from trip to Saudi Arabia

Sarah also shared an extended message on Instagram

MORE: Sarah Ferguson takes part in internet challenge for very important reason

The Duchess also shared the message on Instagram beneath a series of photos of the Duke and added: "[His] goodness of always seeing the best in people. I am deeply supportive and proud of this giant of a principled man, that dares to put his shoulder to the wind and stands firm with his sense of honour and truth. For so many years he has gone about his duties for Great Britain and The Monarch. It is time for Andrew to stand firm now, and that he has, and I am with him every step of the way and that is my honour. We have always walked tall and strong, he for me and me for him. We are the best examples of joint parenting, with both our girls and I go back to my three C’s: Communicate. Compromise. Compassion."