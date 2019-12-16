The Duchess of Cambridge has proved she is very much a hands-on mother by making sure her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, celebrate their birthdays in style! In A Berry Royal Christmas, which will air on Monday 16 December, Kate opened up to baking extraordinaire, Mary Berry, about her baking credentials, revealing she makes her children's birthday cakes - something that has now become quite the tradition in their household.

William and Kate have joined forces with Mary Berry Credit: BBC/Shine TV/Matt Porteous

"I love making the cake," she shared. "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it." Prince William and Kate, who are doting parents to George, six, Charlotte, four, and 19-month-old Louis, have joined forces with TV chef Mary for the one-off TV special to highlight the charities and causes they're passionate.

GALLERY: The presents any food lover would want this Christmas

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE

The trio also host a Christmas party at London's Rosewood Hotel to thank all those working there across the festive period. Throughout the programme, Mary accompanies William and Kate on their royal engagements and prepares the perfect menu for the party.

READ: Kate Middleton reveals her secret job when she was at university

Meanwhile, during a visit to RHS Wisley in Surrey, the Duchess revealed that one of Louis' first words was 'Mary.' Kate told Mary: "One of Louis' first words was 'Mary', because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf. And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say 'That's Mary Berry' ... so he would definitely recognise you if he saw you today."

The Duchess of Cambridge loves to bake for her children

Little Louis also inspired a recipe for beetroot and chocolate cake shown in the programme, after Kate revealed his love of homegrown beetroot. "We grow our own vegetables," she told Mary. "We've got carrots, beans, beetroot - a massive favourite - Louis absolutely loves beetroot. Charlotte obviously likes her Charlotte potatoes."

A Berry Royal Christmas airs Monday at 8.30pm on BBC One

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.