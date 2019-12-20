The Duke of Sussex has dressed up as Father Christmas to bring some festive cheer to bereaved British Forces children. Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex were invited to attend Scotty's Little Soldiers Christmas party but were sadly unable to attend. So instead, Harry donned his finest red Santa suit and sent a sweet message to the kids. In the video, posted on the charity's website, Harry said: "Ho! Ho! Ho! Hi guys, everyone at Scotty's Little Soldiers. I hope you're having an amazing time. I hear there's 190 of you there this year so please cause as much chaos as humanly possible. I also want to encourage you guys to look around and realise that you are part of a family, part of an amazing community and that there is support there for you every single day should you need it."

WATCH: Harry's heartwarming message to bereaved children

He continued: "Having met some of you, well most of you a few years ago, I know how incredibly strong you are. Yes, losing a parent is incredibly hard but I know every single one of you, by helping each other out, you will have an amazing future ahead of you, and you're going to have a fantastic Christmas. The last thing from me is, your parents will never be forgotten and you will never be forgotten and I know you will leave today with a huge smile on your face, and the younger ones of you probably covered in food as well. So have a fantastic Christmas and Happy New Year."

Prince Harry dressed as Father Christmas to send a message to the children

Nikki Scott, Founder of Scotty’s Little Soldiers said: "We’re so grateful to The Duke of Sussex for kindly recording a video message for the bereaved Forces children that attended the Scotty’s Little Soldiers Christmas party earlier this month. It can be a difficult time of year for these kids, so receiving a heartfelt message from Prince Harry really meant the world to them. The message was a surprise and the look on their faces was priceless. In the Christmas spirit, we thought we would share it here for all to enjoy!"

WATCH: Go behind the scenes at HELLO! as we reveal the royal highlights of 2019

Harry, Meghan, and Archie won't be spending Christmas with the royal family

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take pause on royal break for this important reason

Harry and Meghan are currently on a six-week break from royal duties and are thought to have taken their seven-month-old son Archie abroad to see Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. It was confirmed last month that the Sussexes would not be spending the festive period at Sandringham with the royal family this year.

HELLO! understands Harry and Meghan's decision has the support of Her Majesty and is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the royal family. Similarly, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent Christmas with Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton in 2012 and 2016.

The Sussexes were last seen in public for the Remembrance Day services, but the couple have remained active on social media. Throughout December Harry and Meghan have been highlighting charities and organisations which care for those in need on Instagram, including Shelter, the Salvation Army and Scotty's Little Soldiers.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.