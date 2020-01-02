Zara Tindall hints at big change for her family in the future Princess Anne's daughter competes in eventing

Zara Tindall has revealed she would consider moving to Australia in future, once she retires from eventing, as she spoke about her family life in a rare interview. The 38-year-old royal was asked by Australian publication Now To Love if she and husband Mike Tindall have thought about relocating Down Under.

Olympic equestrian Zara said: "Probably not while I'm still competing. It would be a little bit hard commuting. But after that … yes, I think if an opportunity came up we'd definitely think about it."

Zara and Mike at the Magic Millions raceday in Australia last year

The Queen's eldest granddaughter has followed in her mother Princess Anne's footsteps and competed in the London 2012 Olympics, winning a silver medal in Team Eventing. Zara also famously carried an Olympic flame while riding her horse Toytown and recently became a director at Cheltenham racecourse.

Zara and former rugby player Mike celebrated New Year's Eve in Sydney with professional polo player Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier, as well as actresses Rebel Wilson and Carly Steel. The couple have been regular visitors to Australia since she was named the inaugural Magic Millions Racing Women Ambassador in 2012.

Their recent trip is believed to be their first as a family-of-four with their daughters Mia, five, and one-year-old Lena. During the interview, Zara also admitted to feeling mum guilt at times while working. "If I'm away and Mike's here I don't feel as guilty, whereas if we're both away then I feel much more guilty," she said.

Mike added of being a dad: "Mia is a fantastic bundle of energy and that challenges you as well as keeps it interesting. Lena is just starting to find her feet, but we've enjoyed every minute of it. you hope that's what kids do to you and it's been great."

In the lead-up to Christmas, the Tindalls joined other members of the royal family for the Queen's annual lunch at Buckingham Palace. Mike revealed on the House of Rugby podcast that the children have their own separate table at the bash.

