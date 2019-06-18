Meghan Markle reveals the 'life-changing joy' of adopting a pet The Duchess is a huge animal lover

The Duchess of Sussex has urged people to support the Mayhew Animal Home, of which she is Patron, by revealing the "life-changing joy" adopting a pet has brought to her life. Meghan – who had two rescue dogs, a beagle named Guy and a Labrador-shepherd mix called Bogart, who had to stay behind in Toronto when she moved to the UK because he is too old to travel – penned a touching foreword for Mayhew's annual review, in which she made her love of animals abundantly clear.



"As a proud rescue dog owner, I know from personal experience the joy that adopting an animal into your home can bring,' she penned. "The role that we, as people, play in rehoming and rescuing these animals is vital, but the role of organisations such as Mayhew is unparalleled. What initially struck me about Mayhew specifically is their community based approach not simply on rehoming animals, but in the preventative care that inhibits these cats and dogs from ending up in shelters in the first place."



Meghan, who is currently on maternity leave after welcoming baby Archie Harrison six weeks ago, went on to urge readers to support the animal welfare charity in "whatever way they can" - be it through adoption, volunteering, donation or spreading the word. "The choice to adopt a pet is a big decision that comes with much responsibility but infinite return on investment," she added. "It will undoubtedly change your life." Meghan visited the Mayhew Animal Home in London on 16 January when she was six-months-pregnant with Archie, marking her first official visit to the charity in her role as Patron.

