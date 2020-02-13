Vogue editor Edward Enninful announced on Thursday that Meghan Markle's guest-edited edition of the magazine was the fastest-selling in the history of the British edition. The superstar editor shared the news on Instagram alongside an image of the Duchess of Sussex's cover. The editor's full post read "I'm thrilled to report that newsstand sales of @BritishVogue are up in the second half of 2019, but the real highlight for me is the performance of our September 2019 issue. #ForcesForChange, guest-edited by The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal, was our fastest-selling issue in the history of #BritishVogue (sold out in 10 days) and the biggest-selling issue of the past decade. I can't wait to see what 2020 has in store."

In 2019, Meghan edited the September issue of British Vogue, and the special edition was titled Forces for Change. It featured a collection of changemakers who strive to break barriers, and even included a candid conversation between Meghan and former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama.

The cover of the magazine featured 15 inspirational women, including mental health campaigner Adowoa Aboah, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, actress Salma Hayek and climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg.

Of the issue, Meghan said in a statement: "These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief, to take the year's most-read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today. Through this lens I hope you'll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light. I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the 'Forces for Change' they'll find within these pages."

