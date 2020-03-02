The Queen was pictured arriving at church in Windsor on Sunday morning. The 93-year-old monarch looked elegant in a mint boucle jacket and a turquoise hat as she was driven to the Church of All Saints, which is situated in the grounds of Royal Lodge – the home of the Queen's second son, the Duke of York.

A sapphire brooch was pinned to Her Majesty's jacket and she accessorised with a pair of pearl earrings and a pop of dark red lipstick. She regularly worships at the church but was not joined by another member of the royal family on that occasion.

The Queen displayed support for her grandson Prince Harry's latest project on Friday. The Duke of Sussex teamed up with Jon Bon Jovi as the US rock star recorded a special single with the Invictus Games choir at Abbey Road Studios in London. During the Changing of the Guard, the Scots Guards Band played a rendition of Bon Jovi's biggest hits, including Livin' on a Prayer and It's My Life as the ceremony took place outside the palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially step back from their royal duties on 31 March and will carry out their final engagements over the next couple of weeks. Harry and Meghan will also likely be reunited with the Queen and the royal family at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on 9 March.

It's set to be a busy month as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-day tour of Ireland from Tuesday 3 to Thursday 5 March, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh made a historic visit to the country in 2011.

Clarence House also announced that the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will be heading on a royal tour this spring between Tuesday 17 March and Wednesday 25 March. Prince Charles and Camilla will jointly visit the Republic of Cyprus and Jordan in March. Prior to this, the Prince will also visit Bosnia and Herzegovina.

