The Duchess of Cambridge has spent her Saturday shopping for books! Kate was seen leaving a Waterstones store near Kensington Palace over the weekend, and the royal had a tote full of books tucked under her arm. According to MailOnline, the mother-of-three even asked a sales assistant for history and military books for children, suggesting that her little ones have a keen interest in the subjects. For the outing, Kate wore a bright, sky-blue turtle beck with a pair of denim jeans, chic black loafers and a leather bag with gold chain detailing.

It's been a busy week for Kate, who returned back home on Thursday night from a three-day tour of Ireland with husband Prince William. Their time in Ireland was varied, and the royal couple's engagements included a meeting with the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins, a commemorative ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance, a trip to Savannah House in County Kildare (which is a residential facility run by social justice charity Extern), a flying visit to Tribeton to watch Galway 2020 acts perform, and much more.

Kate and William in Ireland

But Kate and William were back home on Friday in time to put their children to bed, after leaving Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo at Kensington Palace. Prince William and Kate are known for trying hard to balance their work and family life.

The royal couple shared a romantic photo of their trip to the Emerald Isle

Last month, during an engagement in Wales, Prince William revealed he enjoys reading Julia Donaldson's Room On The Broom to his little ones. "I read this to our children all the time," he told a child, who was reading the book. The dad-of-three also joked that it had saved many bedtimes, proving that the young royals are avid readers.

It's no wonder that doting mum Kate was seen carrying such a big bag of books on Saturday!

