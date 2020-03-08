Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make surprise appearance with the Queen at church The royal couple joined the Queen at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor on Sunday morning

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at church on Sunday morning as they joined the Queen, 93, at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, close to their UK home, Frogmore Cottage. The royal couple were all smiles as they arrived for the service, which was on International Women's Day. This is Meghan and Harry's second appearance of the weekend. On Saturday evening, they attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall. The festival saw the Royal Marines showcase their incredible musicianship and pageantry and featured a wide range of musical styles, including music from the big screen and superb solo items.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined the Queen at church on International Women's Day

Meghan joined Harry in the UK on Thursday, while their baby son Archie is currently staying in Canada, where they have been living for the past few months. The royal couple stepped out together for the first time since announcing their decision to quit royal life, where they attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House. The Sussexes are carrying out their final engagements before they leave The Firm on 31 March.

The Queen looked happy and relaxed

Prince Harry and Meghan made the decision to step back from royal duties in January. Shortly afterwards, the Queen joined Harry, Prince Charles and Prince William for intense discussions. Following on from the meeting, the monarch released a statement, which read: "Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family. My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

"Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."

